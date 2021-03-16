Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

NYSE FNV opened at $122.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

