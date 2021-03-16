Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

