Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

