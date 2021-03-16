Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $34.99. 21,223,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 24,804,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.