Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Up 59.1% in February

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FSNR remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,754. Freestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

