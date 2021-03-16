Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

