Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FNLPF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,543. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

