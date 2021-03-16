Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Frontline worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontline by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

