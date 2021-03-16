FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 199,951 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

