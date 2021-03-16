FUD.finance Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $44.19 or 0.00077902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $32,150.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,474 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance.

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

