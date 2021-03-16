Fundamental Research Boosts Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target to C$4.75

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$4.05 to C$4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:STGO traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.26. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. Steppe Gold has a one year low of C$0.63 and a one year high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

