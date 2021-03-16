Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.65 Price Target for K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) has been assigned a C$0.65 target price by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:KNC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,853. K9 Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

Get K9 Gold alerts:

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.