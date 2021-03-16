Funko, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Funko in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

FNKO opened at $18.83 on Monday. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

