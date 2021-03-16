Fusion Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.77. 149,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,685. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $398.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.70.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

