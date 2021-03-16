Fusion Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.