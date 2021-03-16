FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised by Analyst

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aviva in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aviva’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

