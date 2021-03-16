FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut by Truist Securiti

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

HARP stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $660.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

