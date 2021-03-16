FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $322.49 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

