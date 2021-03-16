G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.65

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.65 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 243.60 ($3.18). G4S shares last traded at GBX 242.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 10,714,106 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

Get G4S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 220.64.

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.