Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Raised to $2.90

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GAU. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.