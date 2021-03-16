Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.