Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:GLEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Galileo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.