Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLMD opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.