GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

Several analysts recently commented on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period.

GME stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.17. 35,214,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,882,336. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

