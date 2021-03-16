Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GECFF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$140.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $159.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.