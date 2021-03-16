Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:GCO traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. 122,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,548. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

