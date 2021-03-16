Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 11th total of 219,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Genetron stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 292,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

