GenMark Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 369 call options.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

