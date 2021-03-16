Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson Sells 1,622 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $130,927.84.

Paul Cameron Giberson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94.

THRM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 169,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

