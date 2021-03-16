Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,339.98

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,339.98 ($56.70) and traded as high as GBX 5,060 ($66.11). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,025 ($65.65), with a volume of 210,992 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,339.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

