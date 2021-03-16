Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

