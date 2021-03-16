Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GERN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,311,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

