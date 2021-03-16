Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Downgraded to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.