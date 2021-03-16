GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GIK opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. GigCapital3 has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

