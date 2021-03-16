Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano Purchases 250,000 Shares of Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano bought 250,000 shares of Kin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08.

About Kin Mining

Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

