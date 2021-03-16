Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $12.67 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

