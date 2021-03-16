GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.