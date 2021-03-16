Glenn Henry Stevens Purchases 5,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00.

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $5,978,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

