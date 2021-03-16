Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 13,204,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,492,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.