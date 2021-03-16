Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.