Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,709. The company has a market capitalization of $920.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

