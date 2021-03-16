Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 195.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.