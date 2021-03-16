Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 903,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,636. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -284.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

