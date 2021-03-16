GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,762.34

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. GoldFund has a market cap of $85,762.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006269 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

