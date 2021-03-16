Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.27 and traded as high as C$76.50. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$76.44, with a volume of 99,866 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

