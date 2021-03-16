Grant C. Bennett Sells 37,671 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $604,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,689,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $197.05 million, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.