Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 164,894 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $60,348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

