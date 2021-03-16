Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Graybug Vision from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

