Great Ajax Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

