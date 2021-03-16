Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

